R.K. Int'l School Nabahi, Sarkaghat

Janmashtami was celebrated by tiny-tots of pre-primary section at the school. Dressed as Radha and Krishna, the little ones added a traditional touch to the celebrations when they danced to the beat of Janmashtami songs. Girls from Class X enthralled the audience with a classical dance performance. The most exciting event of the programme was dahi handi, organised separately for boys and girls. It was won by the senior section girls (Class IX to XII), and junior boys (Class V to VIII).