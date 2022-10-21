Rabab,Gairat win kids golf series

The sister duo Rabab and Gairat Kahlon of Manav Rachna International School Mohali, brought laurels to the school by winning the first series of the Indian Leg US Kids Golf Fall 2022 Tournament. Rabab won the girls’ U-10 event by bagging the first position and Gairat bagged the second position in U-8 event. The performance based event enabled the golfers to qualify for the World Championship to be held in the USA next year.