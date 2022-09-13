Rabab Kahlon, Gairat Kaur Kahlon win International golf tourney

Rabab Kahlon and Gairat Kaur Kahlon of Manav Rachna International School, Mohali, won an international golf tournament, which was held from August 20 to 26 at San Lameer Golf Estate, Durban, South Africa. Rabab and Gairat represented India and competed with 120 participants of the world. They participated in ‘SA Kids Golf Junior Open’, ‘Junior Africa Challenge’ and ‘Dunbar Cup’. Rabab Kahlon won the SA Kids Golf Junior Open. She came runner-up in the Junior Africa Challenge and secured first runner-up position in the team event Dunbar Cup. Gairat Kaur Kahlon participated in the Junior Africa Challenge and won the title. She also won the title of best girl player of the tournament. The girls have qualified for the prestigious FCG Callaway world championship to be held in the USA.