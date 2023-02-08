Rachit Ahuja wins science quiz

Rachit Ahuja, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, has won the state-level Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan, which is a national programme for educating and popularising science among school students of Classes VI to XI. Rachit has been selected for the national level event to be held at Trivandrum. He has won a cash prize of Rs 5,000 along with a trophy and certificate. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated him and the mentors for the feat.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Reserve Bank of India raises repo rate by 25 basis points
Reserve Bank projects GDP growth at 6.4 pc for 2023-24
Chinese spy balloons have targeted several countries, including India: Report
US officials have briefed its friends and allies including I...
Parents of student shot dead in US seek help in sending body back to Telangana
Akhil Sai Mahankali, 25, from Madhira town in Khammam distri...