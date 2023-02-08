Rachit Ahuja wins science quiz

Rachit Ahuja, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, has won the state-level Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan, which is a national programme for educating and popularising science among school students of Classes VI to XI. Rachit has been selected for the national level event to be held at Trivandrum. He has won a cash prize of Rs 5,000 along with a trophy and certificate. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated him and the mentors for the feat.