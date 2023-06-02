Rachit wins national contests

Rachit Ahuja, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, has brought laurels to the school by winning in two national-level competitions. Rachit participated in the Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) National-Level Camp held recently at IISER in Thiruvananthapuram. Competing against participants from across the country, Rachit emerged victorious and secured third prize in the north zone. Rachit was presented with a trophy, a certificate, and a cash prize of Rs 2,000 during the VVM awards ceremony. He has been offered the coveted Srijan internship programme by VVM as a reward for his exceptional performance. In yet another remarkable feat, Rachit displayed his knowledge and skills in the Astronomy Olympiad national-level camp. The competition, held at Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education in Mumbai from May 1 to18, witnessed intense competition among the brightest young minds in the country. Rachit emerged as a gold medallist, showcasing his passion for astronomy and his aptitude in the field. Recognising his achievement, Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated Rachit on behalf of the entire school.