Radha Krishan Public School, Thol, Kurukshetra

The school achieved 100% success in the CBSE Class X and XII board examination results. In Class XII, 40% of the students secured a place in the merit list, which is a matter of great pride for the school. This year, Sanjana, a student from the commerce stream, topped the school by scoring an impressive 97% in all her subjects. In Class X, Aditya excelled by scoring more than 95% marks in all subjects, becoming the school topper with his outstanding performance. Chairman Rajesh Lamba, secretary Kulwinder Singh, Manager Jaswinder Singh, and Principal Tina Chauhan congratulated all students, parents, and teachers on this remarkable achievement.

