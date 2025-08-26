Radio Jockey Competition organised

DC Montessori School, Mani Majra, organised a captivating Radio Jockey Competition for the students of Class IX, showcasing a perfect blend of creativity and skill. The young participants enthralled the audience with their engaging communication and acting abilities, delivering performances that not only entertained but also conveyed thought-provoking messages. The competition included podcasts, live interviews with eminent personalities, and discussions on prevalent social issues. The inclusion of songs in between the act gave the presentations the charm and authenticity of a real radio broadcast. The participants impressed with their confidence, spontaneity, dialogue delivery, and thoughtfully chosen costumes. The winning teams were honoured with trophies and certificates in recognition of their exceptional performances. Principal Vishali Kaushal congratulated the winners and remarked that such innovative competitions provide students with a valuable platform to discover and nurture their talents from an early age.

