DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Radio Jockey Competition organised

Radio Jockey Competition organised

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

DC Montessori School, Mani Majra, organised a captivating Radio Jockey Competition for the students of Class IX, showcasing a perfect blend of creativity and skill. The young participants enthralled the audience with their engaging communication and acting abilities, delivering performances that not only entertained but also conveyed thought-provoking messages. The competition included podcasts, live interviews with eminent personalities, and discussions on prevalent social issues. The inclusion of songs in between the act gave the presentations the charm and authenticity of a real radio broadcast. The participants impressed with their confidence, spontaneity, dialogue delivery, and thoughtfully chosen costumes. The winning teams were honoured with trophies and certificates in recognition of their exceptional performances. Principal Vishali Kaushal congratulated the winners and remarked that such innovative competitions provide students with a valuable platform to discover and nurture their talents from an early age.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts