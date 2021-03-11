Rahul, Jiya bag positions

Rahul and Jiya, students of DAV CP School, Jind, brought laurels to the school and district by securing first position in the Sabari event in the 27th Haryana State Junior Fencing Competition held in Sonepat, in which children from 20 districts of Haryana participated. Dr DD Vidyarthi congratulated the winners and informed that the students who secured first position in the competition will now participate in the national competition to be held in Orissa from June 17 to 20.
