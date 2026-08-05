Rahulinder wins shot put, discus throw events

Vasant Valley Public School, Ladda, Sangrur, celebrated the outstanding achievement of Class X student Rahulinder Singh, who secured first position in both the shot put and discus throw events in the U-18 boys’ category at the Open District Athletics Championship organised by the District Athletics Association, Sangrur. Rahulinder recorded an impressive 11.40 metres in shot put and 32.78 metres in discus throw, bringing laurels to the school. Chairman Sanjay Gupta congratulated the young athlete for his dedication and perseverance. Principal Anitha Rajagopalan applauded Rahulinder’s exceptional performance and reaffirmed the school’s commitment to promoting excellence in sports alongside academics.

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