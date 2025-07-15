Rain walk activity at AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised a joyful and refreshing rain walk activity for its kindergarten students to celebrate the monsoon season and give children a first-hand experience of the beauty and fun of rainy weather. Tiny tots, carrying vibrant umbrellas, participated in the fun-filled activity with enthusiasm. The school premises echoed with the laughter and cheer of children as they walked and played in the rain under the careful supervision of their teachers. The rain walk activity aimed to help young learners connect with nature and develop sensory awareness, while also fostering a sense of joy, freedom, and appreciation for seasonal changes. Teachers took the opportunity to engage children in simple discussions about dos and don’ts of the monsoon season.

