The sun goes away,
And rain comes close,
To their homes the birds fly,
And then the sun comes back with a rainbow in the sky.
A seven-coloured rainbow I see,
Smiling and looking just at me.
I don't know,
But I always wonder,
What it's bright colours show,
And whenever I'm close,
It goes away with the flow.
Every rainy day,
I stand on my terrace,
Hoping that the rainbow,
Will come back to me,
And let me tell you something,
It does come back,
But sometimes it's so light,
That I can hardly ever see.
Samaira Kaur, Class IV, Yadavindra Public School, Mohali
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Bharat’ on G20 invites triggers war of words, Opposition fears India to be renamed
BJP says Congress dislikes ‘official name’ of nation, but us...