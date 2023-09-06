The sun goes away,

And rain comes close,

To their homes the birds fly,

And then the sun comes back with a rainbow in the sky.

A seven-coloured rainbow I see,

Smiling and looking just at me.

I don't know,

But I always wonder,

What it's bright colours show,

And whenever I'm close,

It goes away with the flow.

Every rainy day,

I stand on my terrace,

Hoping that the rainbow,

Will come back to me,

And let me tell you something,

It does come back,

But sometimes it's so light,

That I can hardly ever see.

Samaira Kaur, Class IV, Yadavindra Public School, Mohali