Rainbow International School, Nagrota Bagwan

The school organised and hosted a state-level conference on the theme of 'Foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), NEP (National Education Policy), and G20' as part of the Janbhagidari events. The conference was attended by around 500 Directors, Principals and Senior teachers from all over Himachal Pradesh. Jatinder Jain, Deputy Secretary CBSE, Chandigarh, and Panchkula presided over the event. Principal Dr Chhavi Kashyap welcomed and honoured the Chief Guest Jatinder Jain and the distinguished guests DrJR Kashyap and Dr NK Kalia with bouquet, shawl, Himachali cap and memento. The conference proceeded with panel discussion, which revolved around the impact of G20 on education, deliberation on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), and fundamentals of the National Education Policy ( NEP). The panel members engaged in thoughtful exchange, addressing questions related to the roles of the government, community, and education experts in strengthening FLN initiatives. The discussions concluded with a collective agreement on prioritising shared goals to strengthen the foundation of learning, with a focus on holistic child development. On this occasion, the students presented dance performance and power yoga. The Art exhibition based on G20 theme was also organised.