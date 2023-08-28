Rainbow International School, Nagrota Bagwan

The 25th World Scout Jamboree was held in South Korea. Six Rainbow Scouts — Anitya Dhiman, Ketav Sodhi, Nipun Sharma, Vaanik Pandit, Satyam Dhiman and Harshit — took part in the mega event. Throughout the event, Scouts enthusiastically engaged in a plethora of activities that not only tested their physical endurance, but also enhanced their life skills. From rock climbing and ATV riding to radio communication and a United Sustainable Development event, Scouts were presented with numerous opportunities to collaborate and learn from one another.