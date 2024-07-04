Rainbow International School, Nagrota Bagwan

Padma Shri Dr HC Verma, Professor at IIT-Kanpur and coordinator of the National Anveshika Network of India (NANI) inaugurated the first series of Anveshika programmes. Dr, known for his pioneering contributions to science education, was the chief guest. He was honoured and welcomed by Dr JR Kashyap (Founder and Director, Rainbow Group of Schools in Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi) and Dr Chhavi Kashyap (Head of Anveshika Resource Centre at RIS, Nagrota Bagwan). In recognition of his outstanding efforts, Dr JR Kashyap was honoured by Padma Shri Dr HC Verma with the prestigious ‘Shree Anveshika 2024 Award’, marking its position as the best school in India. The event, hosted at Resource Lab Him Anveshika at RIS, showcased various engaging activities meticulously designed to ignite curiosity and passion for scientific exploration. Students from different schools enthusiastically participated, demonstrating their innovative projects and experiments. The programme commenced with a spirited welcome dance presented by the school’s talented performers, setting a vibrant tone for the day’s proceedings. In his address, Dr Verma emphasised the role of such initiatives in nurturing scientific temperament from a young age. He also visited Him Anveshika Lab at the school, Butterfly Park, Herbal Garden and Digital Boot Camp for Girls.

