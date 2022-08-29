Independence Day was celebrated here with great enthusiasm in Rainbow World School, Bhawarna. On this occasion, various activities and competitions were also conducted. The tiny tots showcased their respect and love towards their nation by dressing up as their favourite national personalities. Children from Class III to VII took part in drawing competition. Children from Class IX to XII took out a rally with their Tricolor from Rainbow World School, Bhawarna to Bhikhashah Temple, Bhawarna. About 300 children took part in the rally. School chairman Dr Chhavi Kashyap appreciated the students for their patriotic fervor. School Principal Suzana David and School Manager Ravi Jamwal appreciated the efforts of the team and those who took part in this event. They said all the participants exhibited immense vigour during this celebration. School Principal Suzana David said the goal was to instill patriotism in students and raise awareness about Indian National Flag.