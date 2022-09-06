A German concert was held at the school. The programme aimed at enhancing the understanding of culture and language of Germany among students. The chief guests were Jarine from Austria and Emanuel from Italy. The programme saw the participation of around 100 students. Students participated in an array of activities, like German song and dance, role play and solo dance. German learners from Rainbow World School, Bhawarna, and Rainbow International School, Nagrota, came dressed in colourful costumes. School Principal Suzana David and Manager Ravi Jamwal congratulated everyone associated with the programme.