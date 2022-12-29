Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

German learners participated in the Deutsche Karneval (German Carnival) organised by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mesra, Ranchi. They participated in various competitions like International Declamation Competition, singing and dance competition. German learners from the school secured the third position in the German singing competition. Yashika Jamwal, Aavya and Akshita of Class VIII Lotus, Koushik of Class VIII Rose, Angad of Class VI Tulip and Bhargvi of Class VI Lotus were the participants. School Principal Suzana David and Manager Ravi Jamwal congratulated German teacher Tanmay Sharma and the students.
