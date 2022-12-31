Gymnasts of the school clinched the third position in the all-round category of the CBSE Nationals of Under-14 Artistic Gymnastics Boys. The CBSE National Gymnastics Championship was held on December 24 to 27 at Gaudium School, Velimela, Hyderabad, Telangana. Rainbow World School gymnasts stole the event with their great all-round performances in all groups and categories. Over 1,700 athletes from 700 schools across the country participated in the event. Khel Gaon Public School, Allahabad, Uttar Pardesh, secured the first position, Mar Gregorious Memo Senior Secondary School, Kerala, grabbed the second position and Rainbow World School, Bhawarna, gymnasts Navya Dhunna, Saksham Sharma, Kapish Dogra, Arnav Kashyap and Arnav Thakur clinched the third position by getting bronze medals in floor exercise, pommel horse, vaulting horse, horizontal bars and parallel bars. School Principal Suzana David congratulated the winners and gymnastics coach Prakash Patial for their efforts and wished them good luck for their future events. Ravi Jamwal, Manager of the school, congratulated the winners.