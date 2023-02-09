Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

The Grandparents Day was celebrated in the school with students of Pre-Nursery, Nursery, Kindergarten and Class I putting up a cultural show for their loved ones. Chief guest Dinesh Kumar (HPS), Additional Superintendent of Police, PTC, Daroh, addressed the audience and spoke on the importance of elders in the family. School Chairman of the Chhavi Kashyap, Principal Suzana David and Manager Ravi Jamwal were also present on the occasion. The event started with Shiv Stuti. Students presented various songs for their grandparents. The Principal thanked the grandparents for their presence and for their support and guidance to children. Gifts were presented to honour all grandparents.