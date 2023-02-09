Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

The Grandparents Day was celebrated in the school with students of Pre-Nursery, Nursery, Kindergarten and Class I putting up a cultural show for their loved ones. Chief guest Dinesh Kumar (HPS), Additional Superintendent of Police, PTC, Daroh, addressed the audience and spoke on the importance of elders in the family. School Chairman of the Chhavi Kashyap, Principal Suzana David and Manager Ravi Jamwal were also present on the occasion. The event started with Shiv Stuti. Students presented various songs for their grandparents. The Principal thanked the grandparents for their presence and for their support and guidance to children. Gifts were presented to honour all grandparents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court agrees to hear on Friday plea seeking probe into Hindenburg Research report on Adani firms
Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who has filed the petition, mentione...
ISIL-K threatened to launch terrorist attacks against embassies of India, China, and Iran in Afghanistan: UN report
The revelations are made in a report by UN Secretary-General...
PFI wanted to turn India into Islamic state by 2047: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad
The ATS states this in its chargesheet filed in a local cour...
Indians among 91,000 laid off in US in January this year
Online petition launched to extend grace period for H-1B vis...
US State Department implements several recommendations of presidential commission to reduce visa backlog in India
India is one of the very few countries where applications fo...