Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

The school organised a blessing ceremony for the outgoing batch of Class XII. The students received a warm welcome by their juniors, who later presented song and dance performances. Class XII students shared memories of the school in their gratitude speech. Shashank Rana and Kanika Thakur were crowned Mr and Miss Rainbowite. Sanket Patial and Ishita Rana were adjudged Mr and Miss Personality. The event came to an end with refreshments being served to everyone. School Principal Suzana David and Manager Ravi Jamwal wished the students good luck for their future. They asked them to do their best and face life challenges with confidence.