Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

The school organised a blessing ceremony for the outgoing batch of Class XII. The students received a warm welcome by their juniors, who later presented song and dance performances. Class XII students shared memories of the school in their gratitude speech. Shashank Rana and Kanika Thakur were crowned Mr and Miss Rainbowite. Sanket Patial and Ishita Rana were adjudged Mr and Miss Personality. The event came to an end with refreshments being served to everyone. School Principal Suzana David and Manager Ravi Jamwal wished the students good luck for their future. They asked them to do their best and face life challenges with confidence.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uddhav Thackeray faction moves Supreme Court against EC decision to give Shiv Sena symbol to Shinde faction
Senior counsel AM Singhvi mentions it before a Bench led by ...
Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report
Of the two main cables of the British-era bridge, built by t...
ED raids premises of Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh coal levy ‘scam’ money-laundering case
The raids come ahead of the 3-day plenary session of the Con...
Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface
Sahil Gehlot taken to temple where they solemnised marriage
Punjab-origin man admits to receiving over $500,000 for smuggling migrants into US via Canada
Rajinder Pal Singh had become a "person of interest" in Mani...