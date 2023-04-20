Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

Angel Goswami won the first position in the German International Award Programme. The scholarship is a testament of Angel's hard work and dedication towards the German language. Angel won the first position in North-India region. The scholarship will provide her an opportunity to study at a university in Germany for four weeks. Principal Suzana David and School Manager Ravi Jamwal congratulated Angel for her success and wished her good luck for her future events.
