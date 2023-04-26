Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

The school celebrated Earth Day with a myriad of educational and fun activities. The celebration aimed at highlighting the pressing needs of the earth and how small steps could bring about positive changes in the world. An extempore competition and activities such as poster making, plant saplings, drawing and coloring competition etc. were held. Students of classes VIII and IX took out a rally and gave the message of planting more trees for the protection of the earth. A special prayer meeting was organised for the children in which the students took an oath to protect the environment. The School Manager, Ravi Jamwal, planted various saplings and inspired the students to sow more saplings. He also urged the students to save trees, protect these and safeguard the flora, fauna and animals.