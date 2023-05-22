Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

The investiture ceremony was held on the school premises to encourage and kindle the leadership qualities of the students. The ceremony was preceded over by Principal Suzana David and Manager Ravi Jamwal. The ceremony started with a dance drill followed by the pinning of badges on various office-bearers. The Manager and Principal administered the oath of allegiance to the newly appointed student council, who swore to serve their Alma Mater with utmost sincerity and to the best of their abilities. Raghav and Vaishnavi of Class XII were appointed as the Head Boy and Head Girl. Likewise, Kashish (Garnet House Captain), Asmita (Emerald House Captain), Rahul (Morganite House Captain) and Vanshika Rana (Sapphire House Captain). Whereas, Krish was appointed as the Sports Captain, Anushka Mehra ( NCC Captain), Seijal Khurana (Scout and Guide Captain), Angel Goswami (German Captain), Anshul (ATL Captain), Keshav (Children's Science Congress Captain), Ananya (Disaster Management Captain), Vanshika Sharma (Eco Club Captain) were appointed for the various posts.