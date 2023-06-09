Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

The school celebrated World Environment Day. All classes from Nursery to Class X participated in the event. The celebration began by generating awareness among teachers and students at the assembly wherein the children expressed their views on environment conservation, performed street plays and recited poems. The students also participated in various activities like drawing, painting, poster making, collage making and street plays. A rally was also organised, wherein, the students began walking from the school premises and walked till the Bhawarna Market. They also performed a street play hence generating awareness among the locals about the importance of environment conservation.