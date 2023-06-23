Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

Yoga Day was celebrated by the staff and the students of the school. Students of classes IX to XII were engaged in learning and practicing various yoga asanas lead by the Physical Education Instructor Parkash Patial. They practised various asanas namely Vajrasana, Matsyasana, Swargasana, Padmasana, Kapalbhati, Surya Namaskar and various breathing exercises so that the students can be free from anxiety, depression and various diseases. The Principal Suzana David and Manager Ravi Jamwal congratulated the students on the ocassion and remarked that health is the greatest wealth and yoga must be made an essential part of our lives by practicing various asanas.