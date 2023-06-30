Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

Two former students of the school — Abhay Bharati, who scored 658 marks out of 720 in the NEET 2023, and Aditi Jamwal, who scored 546 marks out of 720, were felicitated in the school during the assembly. The function was presided over by Chairman Dr Chhavi Kashyap, Minakshi Kashyap, Principal Suzana David and Manager Ravi Jamwal along with parents and relatives of teaching faculty and students. The Chairman along with the principal and manager felicitated the achievers by presenting them mementoes and congratulated and honoured their parents by presenting bouquets. The achievers shared their success stories.