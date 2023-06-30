Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

Two former students of the school — Abhay Bharati, who scored 658 marks out of 720 in the NEET 2023, and Aditi Jamwal, who scored 546 marks out of 720, were felicitated in the school during the assembly. The function was presided over by Chairman Dr Chhavi Kashyap, Minakshi Kashyap, Principal Suzana David and Manager Ravi Jamwal along with parents and relatives of teaching faculty and students. The Chairman along with the principal and manager felicitated the achievers by presenting them mementoes and congratulated and honoured their parents by presenting bouquets. The achievers shared their success stories.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Convoy stopped, Rahul visit to Manipur triggers political spat
Takes copter to Churachandpur | Cong fumes, BJP dubs visit ‘...
PM chairs BJP top brass meet amid buzz of govt, party rejig
Up next, meeting of Council of Ministers on Monday
Shah: Nitish aims to stay CM, not become PM; he’s fooling Lalu
Attacks Oppn, says Cong has failed to launch Rahul despite t...