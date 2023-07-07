Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

As many as 22 students of the school — Kanak, Tanya, Akshit Choudhary, Suhani Sugha, Suhani Rana, Shanvi Jamwal of Class X; Jasmine, Kanika, Shivam, Khushi, Shourya, Alisha, Vansh Thakur and Lucky of Class XI; and Kashish Chauhan, Vanshika Rana, Ishani Sharma, Saksham Rana, Shashank Rana, Sanket Patial, Kanika and Kashish of Class XII — were felicitated for Pariksha Pe Charcha Programme and honoured with certificates on the school premises during assembly.
