Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

Students of the school stood second in the District Taekwondo Championship held at Spring Dale Convent Senior Secondary School, Jawali. Various schools from all over the district had participated and 305 players competed in the event. As many as 28 medals (12 gold, nine silver and seven bronze) and three trophies were bagged by students and sports faculty of the school. The competition was held in various categories. The awardees in the sub-junior category were: Arnav, Aarav and Ashmi-Gold and Rihan-Silver. In the cadet category, Satyam, Kanish and Aarav bagged gold medals, Abhay Singh, Shine Rana and Divyansh won silver medals, whereas Rudher got a bronze medal. In the junior category, gold medals were bagged by Vaishnavi, Aastha, Akshay, Sajal and Shushant, whereas silver medals were won by Aavya, Ayush and Kavya. Bronze medals were awarded to Shourya, Kaushik, Krish, Gourav and Utkarsh. In the senior category, Vansh bagged a silver medal and Ananya a bronze medal. All the achievers were honoured in the school assembly with medals. Members of the sports faculty Samriti Thakur and Jatin were honoured with trophies. The school was also presented a trophy.