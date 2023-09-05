Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

Meritorious student of the school, namely Harshit and Pooja, was felicitated in the school during assembly for participating in the 25th Scout Jamboree which was held in Sae-man-geum in South Korea from August 1-12. More than 160 countries and 43,000 Scouts had participated from all over the world in the event. 370 Scouts from India were present, out of which seven Scouts along with one leader represented Himachal Pradesh. School Chairman Dr Chavi Kashyap, Director Meenakshi Kashyap, Principal Suzana David and Manager RaviJamwal along with the entire teaching faculty and the students were elated on this achievement. The hard work and support of the Scouts and Guide coach Patial was lauded.