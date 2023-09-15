Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

A meritorious student of the school, Angel Goswami, was felicitated on the school premises during assembly for excelling in the German Scholarship Programme conducted by the Geothe Institute of New Delhi. Angel competed at the international level and came out victorious in different levels of German exams conducted by the prestigious institute.
