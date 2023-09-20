Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

Students brought laurels to the school as Anshika Mehta bagged the first position in Hindi quiz, Avsha Chaudhary stood second in declamation competition and Seijal Khurana secured second position in essay-writing competition under Hindi Phakwara held at Kangra International School, Shahpur, in which as many as 70 students from different schools had participated. School Director Meenakshi Kashyap, Principal Suzanne David and Manager Ravi Jamwal congratulated the star achievers.

#Kangra