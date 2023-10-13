Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

Avsha Choudhary, student of the school, bagged the first position in the district-level Hindi Declamation Competition. Mentor teacher Reeta Sharma was also presented with a trophy. Avsha would further represent the school at the state level. The Under-14 district-level competition was conducted in Dharamsala from October 3 to 6, in which students from all over Kangra district had participated. Director Meenakshi Kashyap, Principal Suzanna David and Manager Ravi Jamwal were euphoric on the achievement and congratulated the achiever and the mentor.
