Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

The 31st Children Science Congress Competition (Dheera subdivision) was held at Government Senior Secondary School, Moondhi, under the focal theme, “Understanding ecosystem for health and well-being”. The talent displayed by Prameeti Sood (Class X), Tamish (Class Vlll), Kashish (Class Xll), Saanvi Sood (Class VIII), Vaishnavi (Class XII) and Utkarsh (Class X) made the school proud as they were selected for the CSC Activity Corner at the district-level competition. Aaryaman Singh, Gourav Patyal (Class X) and Sanvi Sood (Class VIII) clinched the first positions in the Senior Quiz Competition and Maths Olympiad, respectively. Utkarsh Bhardwaj (Class X) bagged the second position and Vaishnavi Rai (Class Xll) came third in Maths Olympiad-Senior. Angad Mahal (Class Vll) and Saanvi Katoch (Class Vlll) stood third in the Junior Quiz Competition. Director Meenakshi Kashyap, Principal Suzana David and Manager Ravi Jamwal congratulated the achievers and the entire science and maths faculty on the achievement.

