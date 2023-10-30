Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

The 23rd HP State Taekwondo Kyorugi and Pomsae Championship was held in Shimla. A total of 300 participants from all over the state competed against each other. All 12 participants brought accolades to the school by procuring six gold, three silver and three bronze medals. The gold medallists are Shine, Abhay Singh Jamwal (Class VII), Sushant Gautam, Sajal Thakur, Shourya and Vaishnavi (Class IX). Aavya, Kavya and Akshay (Class IX) clinched silver medals. Vansh (Class XII) Harshit and Akshay (Class X) bagged bronze medals. The conscientious efforts of mentor Samriti Thakur were praised by Director Meenakshi Kashyap, Principal Suzanna David and Manager Ravi Jamwal, who felicitated the entire team on the school premises.

