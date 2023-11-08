Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

A Taekwondo Championship (U-19 girls) was organised by the School Games Federation of India at Government Senior Secondary School, Rait. The children exhibited marvellous talent and came out victorious after competing against the 470 participants from a total of 11 districts. Vaishnavi (IX) won a gold medal and got selected to play for the SGFI- Nationals. Aavya (IX) clinched a silver medal. The achievers were felicitated in the school assembly.
