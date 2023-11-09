Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

The International English Cambridge Exam was conducted on the premises of the school. As many as nine students and three teachers appeared for the exam and came out with flying colours. The teachers, Reshma, Pressy and Abinash, achieved 3 bands. Shivansh and Shiven (Class VII) achieved A1grade. Whereas, Angad, Deeshant, Drishti and Vaman (Class VII) got B grade. Akshit (Class IX), Anvi and Ikshant (Class VII) attained C grade.