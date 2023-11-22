Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

Anushka, Ishita and Kanika, all three students of the school were awarded the Rajya Puraskar by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhawan, Shimla in a rally of Scouts and Guides recently. The three girls are the sole awardees from the entire Kangra district.The state-level Rajya Puraskar Rally of Scouts and Guides for the year 2022-23 and Rovers and Rangers ( 2019 and 2023) was held at Government Senior Secondary School, Lalpani (Boys), Shimla from November 4 to 8 in which 42 students were honoured. The Director, of the school Meenakshi Kashyap, Principal Suzana David and Manager Ravi Jamwal congratulated the young achievers for their excellent performance.
