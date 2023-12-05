Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

The school organised a declamation contest recently. It featured dynamic speeches from three distinct groups — Class VI and VII, Class VIII and IX, and Class X and XI. Group 1 winners included Nishant (first), Vaman (second) and Arav Rana and Mishika (third). Avsha secured the first position in Group 2, followed by Akshita (second) and Astha (third). Group 3 witnessed Shaina clinching the first place, with Arushi second and Anshika Kapoor third.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Madhya Pradesh election result 2023: Miffed with Kamal Nath, Congress asks him to resign
The former Madhya Pradesh CM is likely to put in his papers ...
Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale’s nephew, dies in Pakistan
Rode was accused in the 1985 bombing of the Air India jet Ka...
Biden's top official visits India, discusses 'plot' to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun
Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...
Lawrence Bishnoi gang members accused of sending extortion, drugs money to Canada for pro-Khalistan supporters raided
ED raids in Haryana, Rajasthan in money-laundering case agai...
Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain
Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today