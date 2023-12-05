Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

The school organised a declamation contest recently. It featured dynamic speeches from three distinct groups — Class VI and VII, Class VIII and IX, and Class X and XI. Group 1 winners included Nishant (first), Vaman (second) and Arav Rana and Mishika (third). Avsha secured the first position in Group 2, followed by Akshita (second) and Astha (third). Group 3 witnessed Shaina clinching the first place, with Arushi second and Anshika Kapoor third.