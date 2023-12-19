Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

The school organised its annual sports day at the school grounds. The chief guest was DSP Kuldeep Kumar, PTC Daroh. Director of the school Meenakshi Kashyap, Principal Suzan David and Manager Ravi Jamwal were present. Various sports activities were organised for children, like hula hoop balancing, gymnastics, taekwondo, archery, etc. Students of classes I to XII also participated in numerous races. The winners were awarded with medals and certificates.