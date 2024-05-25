Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

The school has 100 per cent success in the CBSE classes X and XII examination results. In the Class X cohort, a constellation of shining stars has emerged, with Aryaman leading the pack with an impressive 96% score, closely followed by Gaurav Patial securing 95.4%. The excellence continues with Agastya at 94.8%, Pramiti Sood and Aarushi at 94.5%, Anshika Kapoor at 94.2%, Drishti Dutt at 92.4%, Shaina Choudhary at 91%, and Utkarsh Sharma at 90.6%. The achievements in the Class XII exams are equally commendable. In English, Vaishnavi Rai leads with an impressive 98%, followed closely by Ankit Rana, Asmita, Raghav Sharma, and Vanshika Rana at 96%. School Director Meenakshi Kashyap, Principal Suzanne David, and Manager Ravi Jamwal expressed their elation at the remarkable performance.
