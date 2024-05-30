Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

The school organised its annual investiture ceremony where the newly elected student leaders were entrusted with their roles. Principal Suzana David and Manager Ravi Jamwal attended the ceremony, which began with the pinning of badges. Jamwal administered the oath of allegiance to the newly appointed student council, who swore to serve their alma mater with utmost sincerity and to the best of their abilities. Director Meenakshi Kashyap congratulated the members of newly appointed student council. The student council is: Shivam - Head Boy, Jasmine - Head Girl, Aakriti, Ananya, Mohini and Aryan - House Captains of Garnet, Emerald, Morganite and Sapphire Houses, respectively, Aksham - Sports Captain, Krish - NCC Captain, Seijal Khurana - Scout and Guide Captain, Yashika - German Captain, Shabe - ATL Captain, Anshika – Children’s Science Congress Captain, Aanchal - Disaster Management Captain, and Shina - Eco Club Captain. Principal Suzana motivated the students to perform their duties with full dedication and congratulated all. The ceremony concluded with the singing of the national anthem.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.