Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

The school organised its annual investiture ceremony where the newly elected student leaders were entrusted with their roles. Principal Suzana David and Manager Ravi Jamwal attended the ceremony, which began with the pinning of badges. Jamwal administered the oath of allegiance to the newly appointed student council, who swore to serve their alma mater with utmost sincerity and to the best of their abilities. Director Meenakshi Kashyap congratulated the members of newly appointed student council. The student council is: Shivam - Head Boy, Jasmine - Head Girl, Aakriti, Ananya, Mohini and Aryan - House Captains of Garnet, Emerald, Morganite and Sapphire Houses, respectively, Aksham - Sports Captain, Krish - NCC Captain, Seijal Khurana - Scout and Guide Captain, Yashika - German Captain, Shabe - ATL Captain, Anshika – Children’s Science Congress Captain, Aanchal - Disaster Management Captain, and Shina - Eco Club Captain. Principal Suzana motivated the students to perform their duties with full dedication and congratulated all. The ceremony concluded with the singing of the national anthem.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Army, police clash in J-K’s Kupwara police station: 3 Lt Colonels among 16 booked
A group of armed and uniformed personnel from the 160 Territ...
'My wish is for Adampur airport in Punjab's Jalandhar to be named after Guru Ravidas': PM Modi at Hoshiarpur rally
The PM says work on the roadmap for first 125 days of BJP's ...
Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Congress leader Manmohan Singh
The former PM also hit out at BJP government for imposing an...
Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius
A doctor who attended to him said he was living in a room wi...
Pune’s teen mother absconding, swapped son’s blood sample with hers
Minor's mom under police scanner