Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

In a vibrant celebration of unity and wellness, the school marked International Yoga Day with an inspiring programme that brought together staff, students, and teachers. Under the theme ‘Yoga for Self and Society’, the event highlighted the holistic benefits of yoga for both personal well-being and community harmony. The school grounds were transformed into a serene yoga haven as participants gathered early in the morning. Director Meenakshi Kashyap, Principal Suzanna David and Manager Ravi Jamwal participated in the event. Parkash Patiyal, along with a group of trained yoga students led the session through a series of yoga asanas. The session was interactive, with students asking questions and sharing their own experiences with yoga, making it an enriching learning experience.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 tank-bound Army soldiers swept away while crossing river in Ladakh
The Army men were crossing the river in T-72 tank as part of...
Iran seesawing vote results put race between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili
After counting over 12 million votes, Pezeshkian had 5.3 mil...
Vasant Vihar wall collapse: 3 bodies found, toll in rain-related incidents in Delhi rises to 8
Monsoon arrived with a fury, lashing the city with its highe...
Bengal Governor files defamation suit against CM Mamata Banerjee for unsavoury remarks
Bose criticised Banerjee for her remarks; stated it was expe...
AAP calls for protest at BJP headquarters, Delhi Police say no permission
Barricades have been put up and paramilitary personnel deplo...