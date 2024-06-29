 Rainbow World School, Bhawarna : The Tribune India

  Schools
  Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

Rainbow World School, Bhawarna


In a vibrant celebration of unity and wellness, the school marked International Yoga Day with an inspiring programme that brought together staff, students, and teachers. Under the theme ‘Yoga for Self and Society’, the event highlighted the holistic benefits of yoga for both personal well-being and community harmony. The school grounds were transformed into a serene yoga haven as participants gathered early in the morning. Director Meenakshi Kashyap, Principal Suzanna David and Manager Ravi Jamwal participated in the event. Parkash Patiyal, along with a group of trained yoga students led the session through a series of yoga asanas. The session was interactive, with students asking questions and sharing their own experiences with yoga, making it an enriching learning experience.

