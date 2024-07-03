 Rainbow World School, Bhawarna : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Schools
  • Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

The school hosted ‘A symphony of flavours -Epicurean Extravaganza’ on its premises under the theme ‘International Explorers’.



The school hosted ‘A symphony of flavours -Epicurean Extravaganza’ on its premises under the theme ‘International Explorers’. Director Meenakshi Kashyap, Principal Suzana David and Manager Ravi Jamwal attended the event. The event showcased a vibrant celebration of culinary diversity, where young food lovers gathered to indulge in a wide array of flavours and dishes from different cultures, regions and countries. The event featured food stalls serving mouth-watering dishes. Parents had the opportunity to taste unique and exotic foods, discover new culinary trends, and learn about different cooking techniques. They also got a chance to interact with little enthusiastic chefs. The atmosphere was lively, with music, entertainment, and a sense of community. Everyone’s hard work and efforts were lauded. The environment was filled with merriment and elation.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

‘Was not a party to it’: Hours after joining AAP, Surjit Kaur is back in SAD

2
India

116 dead in stampede at religious congregation in UP's Hathras

3
India

PM Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, asserts mandate is for stability, continuity

4
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

5
Punjab

Blaming Punjab farmers for Delhi’s air pollution unfair: NGT member Justice Sudhir Agarwal

6
India

CJI DY Chandrachud refuses to comment on new criminal laws; says issue sub judice

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin ‘guru' sued over sexual assault allegations in UK court

8
India The Tribune Analysis

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's big attack in Lok Sabha: Is strategy to shift to national politics working

9
India

Hathras tragedy: Cop-turned-preacher Bhole Baba attracted large number of followers in western UP

10
Punjab

Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

Don't Miss

View All
Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

Top News

Hathras stampede: FIR says organisers hid evidence, flouted conditions

Hathras stampede toll rises to 121; FIR says organisers hid evidence, 2.5 lakh people crammed into venue of 80,000

The Baba, who was the main speaker of the satsang, came out ...

Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who maintained a distance from press and social media

Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who stay away from press and social media

Bhole Baba absconding, name missing from FIR

INDIA bloc parties walk out of Rajya Sabha during PM’s speech

INDIA bloc parties walk out of Rajya Sabha during PM Modi’s speech

Congress-led INDIA staged walkout after Leader of Opposition...

Sensex crosses 80,000 for first time, banking stocks lead rally

Sensex crosses 80,000 for first time, banking stocks lead rally

The Broader market remains positive

Italian employer arrested for Punjabi farm labourer Satnam Singh’s death

Italian employer arrested for Punjabi farm labourer Satnam Singh’s death

Employer Antonello Lovato had dumped 31-year-old Singh on ro...


Cities

View All

Amritsar rural police nab drug peddler, seize 2.5 kg heroin

Amritsar rural police nab drug peddler, seize 2.5 kg heroin

Theft at Aam Aadmi Clinic in Muradpur

Delay in release of salary grants for non-government colleges draws flak

Gurjeet Singh Aujla meets Naidu, requests to start direct flights from Amritsar to Nanded, Guwahati, Dharamsala

Rainwater recharge wells built along BRTS lane lying defunct in Amritsar

Chandigarh forms committee to decide relief in dog bite cases, mishaps involving strays

Chandigarh forms committee to decide relief in dog bite cases, mishaps involving strays

Slain drug officer Neha’s parents booked by Chandigarh police for forgery, cheating

‘Serial molester’ in Chandigarh police net

Rain effect: Uprooted tree falls on 3 houses at PGI, two roads cave in

Cleaning of Sukhna Choe in Zirakpur: Punjab State Human Rights Commission takes suo motu cognisance

Govt ‘dismantling’ women’s panel, Maliwal writes to CM

Govt ‘dismantling’ women’s panel, Maliwal writes to CM

BJP: Kejriwal govt insensitive towards women

Hold NEET-UG exam again for all candidates: Student outfits

Atishi declares L-G’s order on development panel null & void

Residents voice anger as infrastructure failure leads to severe flooding in Capital

Jakhar, Channi ask Mann to reply on Angural’s allegations

Jakhar, Channi ask Mann to reply on Angural’s allegations

Interstate gangs involved in smuggling of drugs busted

‘Was not a party to it’: Hours after joining AAP, Surjit Kaur is back in SAD

Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

Assistant professors, librarians stage sit-in

FIR registration dips as cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

FIR registration dips as Ludhiana cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

Dengue cases reach 25 in Ludhiana district

Complete pending works at international airport at Halwara in Ludhiana by July 31: DC

Ludhiana: Nepalese workers fill void left by UP, Bihar migrants

Ludhiana ASI booked for taking Rs 2.70 lakh bribe

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Placement drive held in Patiala

Woman dies of electrocution