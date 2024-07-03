Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

The school hosted ‘A symphony of flavours -Epicurean Extravaganza’ on its premises under the theme ‘International Explorers’. Director Meenakshi Kashyap, Principal Suzana David and Manager Ravi Jamwal attended the event. The event showcased a vibrant celebration of culinary diversity, where young food lovers gathered to indulge in a wide array of flavours and dishes from different cultures, regions and countries. The event featured food stalls serving mouth-watering dishes. Parents had the opportunity to taste unique and exotic foods, discover new culinary trends, and learn about different cooking techniques. They also got a chance to interact with little enthusiastic chefs. The atmosphere was lively, with music, entertainment, and a sense of community. Everyone’s hard work and efforts were lauded. The environment was filled with merriment and elation.
