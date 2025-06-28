Rainbow World School, Bhawarna, celebrates International Yoga Day

The school celebrated International Yoga Day. The event commenced with the felicitation of Rajesh Guleria, a distinguished yoga instructor from Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar. Students received a brief introduction to yoga's significance in fostering physical and mental well-being. Participants performed various asanas, including Tadasana, Vrikshasana and Pranayama, showcasing dedication and discipline. Principal Meenakshi Kasyap, Manager Ravi Jamwal, and Vice-Principal Seema Sharma highlighted yoga's role in cultivating a balanced lifestyle. The celebration concluded with a collective pledge to incorporate yoga into daily life, promoting harmony between body and mind. The school management appreciated the efforts of the Physical Education Department for organising the event.
