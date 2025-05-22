DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / Rainbow World School, Bhawarna, conducts mock drill

Rainbow World School, Bhawarna, conducts mock drill

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:35 AM May 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

Advertisement

The school conducted a mock drill aimed at raising awareness and preparedness among students and staff in the event of emergencies such as fires, earthquakes or other disasters. The exercise began with an alarm, upon which students and teachers promptly followed evacuation procedures and assembled at the designated safe zones in record time. This was followed by a briefing session led by fire officer Surinder Kumar and his team from the fire station in Palampur, who emphasised the importance of remaining calm, following safety protocols, and acting swiftly during emergencies. Fire officials also demonstrated the correct use of fire extinguishers and explained basic first-aid techniques.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper