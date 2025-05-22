Rainbow World School, Bhawarna, conducts mock drill

Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

The school conducted a mock drill aimed at raising awareness and preparedness among students and staff in the event of emergencies such as fires, earthquakes or other disasters. The exercise began with an alarm, upon which students and teachers promptly followed evacuation procedures and assembled at the designated safe zones in record time. This was followed by a briefing session led by fire officer Surinder Kumar and his team from the fire station in Palampur, who emphasised the importance of remaining calm, following safety protocols, and acting swiftly during emergencies. Fire officials also demonstrated the correct use of fire extinguishers and explained basic first-aid techniques.