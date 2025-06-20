Rainbow World School, Bhawarna, hosts capacity building programme

The school hosted a two-day capacity building programme for science (secondary) teachers under the aegis of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The school extended a warm welcome to all participants and ensured the smooth conduct of the event in a vibrant and collaborative atmosphere. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from educators across the region, who gathered to enhance their pedagogical skills and gain insights into effective teaching methodologies for science at the secondary level. The programme was part of CBSE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the teaching community and foster continuous professional development. The key resource persons for the session were Gulshan Datta and Vandna Guleria, who engaged the participants in interactive and enriching sessions. Their expertise and engaging delivery were highly appreciated by the attendees. Principal Meenakshi Kashyap, Manager Ravi Jamwal and Vice-Principal Seema Sharma remarked that the capacity building programme served as a platform for knowledge sharing, innovation, and renewed commitment to quality education.

