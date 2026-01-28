Rainbow World School, Bhawarna shine at Viksit Bharat Buildathon

As many as 71 students of the school earned certificates in the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 —a nationwide innovation drive by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, in partnership with AIM and NITI Aayog. The students received accolades for submitting innovative ideas and prototypes tackling real-world challenges, along with Certificates of Completion for the Design Thinking & Innovation Course under the School Innovation Marathon 2025–26. Special Certificates of Appreciation went to Vikas Verma (ATL In-Charge), Ritu Sharma, and Ritu Patial for their exceptional mentorship. Principal Meenakshi Kashyap, Manager Ravi Jamwal, and Vice-Principal Seema Sharma congratulated the students and mentors on this remarkable achievement.

