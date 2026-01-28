DT
Home / The School Tribune / Rainbow World School, Bhawarna shine at Viksit Bharat Buildathon

Rainbow World School, Bhawarna shine at Viksit Bharat Buildathon

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:27 AM Jan 28, 2026 IST
As many as 71 students of the school earned certificates in the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 —a nationwide innovation drive by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, in partnership with AIM and NITI Aayog. The students received accolades for submitting innovative ideas and prototypes tackling real-world challenges, along with Certificates of Completion for the Design Thinking & Innovation Course under the School Innovation Marathon 2025–26. Special Certificates of Appreciation went to Vikas Verma (ATL In-Charge), Ritu Sharma, and Ritu Patial for their exceptional mentorship. Principal Meenakshi Kashyap, Manager Ravi Jamwal, and Vice-Principal Seema Sharma congratulated the students and mentors on this remarkable achievement.

