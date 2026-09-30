Rainbow World School shines at taekwondo meet

Rainbow World School, Bhawarna, showcased a strong presence at the SGFI Taekwondo District Championship held at GSSS-Kandwari. Demonstrating grit, skill, and determination, the school team secured second place overall, bringing immense pride and honour to the institution. Aarav Kapoor (Class VI), Arav Ranuot (Class IX), Chakshit (Class VI), and Shiya (Class IX) secured gold medals, while Kartik (Class VII) earned a silver medal. Shubham (Class VII) and Shanaya (Class VIII) claimed bronze medals. Their dedication, discipline, and sporting spirit played a vital role in guiding the team to this memorable achievement.

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