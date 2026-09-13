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Home / The School Tribune / Rainbow World School's young Taekwondo stars clinch gold

Rainbow World School's young Taekwondo stars clinch gold

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:39 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Rainbow World School, Bhawarna, beamed with pride as its young Taekwondo stars clinched gold at the 28th HP State Taekwondo Kyorugi & 18th HP State Taekwondo Poomsae Championship-2026, held at Gaiety Theatre, Shimla. Demonstrating outstanding skill and sportsmanship, Praneel Jamwal (Class V) secured gold in the Sub-Junior Cadet Category. Shiya (Class IX), Sanaya Thakur (Class VIII), and Adarsh Mehra (Class IX) swept gold in the Cadet Category, while Akshay Kumar Sharma (Class XII) secured top honours in the Junior Category. All five champions qualified to represent Himachal Pradesh at the national championship, carrying the school's legacy forward. The school administration congratulated the young achievers and wished them great success on the national stage.

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