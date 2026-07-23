Rainy Day celebrated at Paragon School

Rainy Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and excitement at Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh. Dressed in shades of blue and green, the children carried colourful umbrellas and wore raincoats to mark the occasion. They also shared rain-themed snacks with their classmates. As part of the celebration, students were introduced to the significance of Van Mahotsav and learnt about the importance of planting and protecting trees for a greener and healthier environment.

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